Cleanup continues after Calumet fire

A lot of work is still to be done.
The site is a mess and it will take a lot of work to get cleaned up still.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - According to one ironworker who is currently in charge of debris removal - the job is just getting started.

The village of Calumet has put up more secure fencing to lock in the area for cleanup.

But as of right now, the cleaning is being handled by volunteer workers and equipment.

“Cleaning and recovering, it all goes hand in hand,” said Randy McKinney, certified rigger and ironworker. “As you’re cleaning and getting rid of all the stuff, you’re going to be seeing stuff that’s of value to somebody.”

As the cleanup continues, the crew said they will be putting valuable items aside for the former residents to claim.

They added that they hope the recovered items will be sentimental and possibly help victims of the fire through this difficult time.

