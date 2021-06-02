Advertisement

Tigers snap Brewers winning streak

Four players each hit two homers
(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Eric Haase and Jonathan Schoop each hit two home runs, Miguel Cabrera had three RBI and the previously light-hitting Detroit Tigers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-7, ending Milwaukee’s five-game winning streak. Milwaukee’s Kolten Wong and Tyrone Taylor also hit two homers apiece in a game that saw nine home runs.

