Showers pop today

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
A weak trough moves across the area today. This will trigger some scattered showers early in the afternoon. It begins in the west and continues to develop east by later afternoon. Then, another wave of energy moves through tomorrow with more afternoon scattered showers and storms. By Friday an upper-level ridge starts to move in over the Great Lakes with a dome of hot air. It will be unseasonably hot this weekend through most of next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy with afternoon scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, 60s along shorelines

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon scattered showers and isolated strong to severe thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s and central, 60s along shorelines

Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low 80s inland, 70s and upper 60s elsewhere

Saturday: Sun mixed with clouds and hot

>Highs: Upper 80s to 90° inland, 80s elsewhere

Sunday: Sun mixed with clouds and hot

>Highs: Upper 80s to 90° inland, 80s elsewhere

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: Low to mid-80s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: Low to mid-80s

