Rudyard Football Player joins Finlandia University

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Louie Mayer (Rudyard), Mich.) has committed to play for the Finlandia University football team. He has not determined his field of study at this point.

Mayer had a solid career at Rudyard High School. As a senior, he was All-Great Lakes Eight East Division, All-U.P. first team, an all-region selection, Academic All-State and a U.P. All Star Game participant. He helped the Bulldogs qualify for the 8-Man State Playoffs as a freshman and senior.

Mike DuFrane - Finlandia Head Coach

“We are very happy to add another Upper Peninsula player to our impressive recruiting class of 2021. Louie Mayer is a very talented athlete and outstanding student from Rudyard High s

