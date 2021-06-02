Advertisement

Oregon leader compares vaccine passport to Jim Crow Laws

Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, OR (KATU) - A county commissioner in Oregon has been stripped of some of his duties after he put forth a resolution comparing vaccine passports to Jim Crow-era laws, which legalized segregation.

“I find this resolution as originally submitted abhorrent and irresponsible,” said Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith.

The resolution brought forward by Clackamas County Commissioner Mark Shull compares vaccination passports to Jim Crow laws.

As it stands, Oregon and the United States have no plans to require a vaccination passport, but Shull says he wanted the commission to discuss the idea in case things change.

“The reference to Jim Crow Laws has nothing to do with racism it has to do with the restriction of civil liberties based on the law in the state,” Shull said.

Other commissioners strongly disagreed with his choice of words, ultimately voting the resolution down and stripping Shull of his liaison assignments – meaning he doesn’t represent the commission when in public.

Smith and others voice their concerns about how this will follow the commission. She agrees with the idea, but strongly disagrees with the comparison.

Schull was previously censured for making racist and xenophobic comments on social media.

Copyright 2021 KATU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
1 charged with OWI, 2 injured in crash while leaving underage drinking party in Marquette Co.
Mugshots, left to right: Jason Paananen, Sally Gibson, and Martin Myllyoja.
3 Houghton County residents arrested, arraigned on drug charges
The Stingel family looks on as firefighting crews put out the fire at the Brigadoon Cottage on...
UPDATE: More than $1M in damages reported following Mackinac Island cottage fire
The Houghton County Sheriff's Office says 75 year old Judith Plute has been missing from her...
75-year-old woman reported missing in Houghton County
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire Rackem Stevens, Alan Brian...
3 men arrested in March child sexual exploitation sting appear in court

Latest News

When it comes to the Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines, the CDC says the two are not...
Vaccine protection may diminish need for yearly boosters
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
Prosecutors want more time for federal trial in Floyd death
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Biden updates COVID-19 fight; Free beer, other new incentives for ‘vaccine sprint’
Michigan internet infrastructure graphic.
Whitmer signs directive focused on expanding high-speed internet access in Michigan