New Dunham’s Sports location in Westwood Mall is hiring

By Maci Cosmore
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - If you love talking about sports, you now can be paid for it.

The new Dunham’s Sports location in the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township is hiring.

From now through Friday, June 4, the sporting goods store is hosting a hiring event.

Those interested can stop by the hiring table inside of the mall in front of Dunham’s between 10 A.M to 4 P.M.

Full and part time positions are available for key team leaders, team members, and cashiers.

You can apply online here.

