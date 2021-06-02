New Dunham’s Sports location in Westwood Mall is hiring

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - If you love talking about sports, you now can be paid for it.

The new Dunham’s Sports location in the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township is hiring.

From now through Friday, June 4, the sporting goods store is hosting a hiring event.

Those interested can stop by the hiring table inside of the mall in front of Dunham’s between 10 A.M to 4 P.M.

Full and part time positions are available for key team leaders, team members, and cashiers.

You can apply online here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.