Michigan DNR: Prescribed burn happening Wednesday in Mackinac County

The burn is intended to get rid of red pine slash, or woody debris left over from logging operations, on about 40 acres.
Prescribed burn image.
Prescribed burn image.(Michigan DNR)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A prescribed burn is scheduled Wednesday in Mackinac County’s Garfield Township.

The burn is set to begin at about 11:00 a.m.

The burn is intended to get rid of red pine slash, or woody debris left over from logging operations, on about 40 acres. Slash can sometimes be useful as wildlife habitat, but it also can impede replanting or regeneration activity.

Prescribed burns are one way the Michigan Department of Natural Resources keeps lands and forests healthy. The burns are conducted by highly trained DNR personnel in designated state-managed areas during appropriate weather conditions and in cooperation with the proper authorities and local units of government.

Public safety is a top priority during all prescribed burns, which sometimes are canceled at the last minute due to careful monitoring of weather and wind conditions.

The “Prescribed Burns” story map takes a detailed look at how prescribed burns work, including stories, photos and videos.

For more information about the DNR’s fire management activity, visit Michigan.gov/FireManagement.

