Marquette County Board support Delta County resolution seeking lost revenue sharing

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board recognizing a resolution from neighboring Delta County Seeking lost revenue sharing funds. Marquette county could be owed as much as $1.9 million from the state.

The issue comes from a tax shift back in 2004, where the state asked counties to forego revenue sharing with the understanding that once state finances stabilized, the money would be returned. Commissioners however, in several counties have realized that money was never given back.

“We have many of those unfunded mandates to deal with so and the dark store issue, we lost a million here in this county at least so, it would be nice to get some money back that’s owed to us,” said Chair of the Marquette County Board, Gerald Corkin.

According to the Delta County resolution (page 25-26 of the hyperlinked agenda packet) 60 counties statewide have received less than required amounts of state revenue sharing.

