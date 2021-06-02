Marquette beaches facing lifeguard shortage

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The number of waterfront lifeguards in Marquette has taken a dive this year.

At least 30 lifeguards are needed on the city’s roster in order to fully staff all four public beaches.

Right now, the city has 13.

Beaches will remain open until the positions are filled, but entering the water with caution is advised.

“Keep an eye on the weather. Keep an eye on maybe something’s happening that you’re not aware of. Just make sure that you keep your awareness and keep your surroundings in check.” says head lifeguard Claire Markey.

The city will be accepting applications for lifeguards all summer. You can find an application here.

