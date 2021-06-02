Advertisement

MARESA Transition students host “Dirt Cheap Plant Sale”

Events like the plant sale prepare students for jobs in their community.
Students march around the block to promote the plant sale.
Students march around the block to promote the plant sale.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fresh plants are available for “dirt cheap” in Marquette this week thanks to students from the Marquette Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA).

MARESA’S 18 – 26-year-old transition students are selling a variety of vegetables and flowers. All plants were grown from seeds in the MARESA Transition Program greenhouse at St. Michael Catholic Church.

“No matter what the student’s ability—whether it’s putting some soil into the pot or the seed, to transplanting and moving them to the greenhouse for the sale—every student is able to play a part in it,” said Michelle Schwemin, MARESA work base learning technician.

All proceeds go toward future Transition Program activities. According to Transition Program 1B teacher Nancy Isaacson, events like the plant sale also prepare students for jobs in the community.

“They’re using the greenhouse, they’re practicing money skills, budgeting skills, things that they’re going to use in daily living and the rest of their lives,” Isaacson said.

“It really teaches us how to be independent as much as possible,” said student Noah Stempihar. “This program has really changed me. When I was first here, I was so nervous, but look at me now! It’s really cool.”

The Dirt Cheap Plant Sale continues from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 3 and 7-9, or until all plants are sold.

