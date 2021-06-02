Advertisement

Kruisin’ Klassics events return to Escanaba

The fun begins Friday and continues through Saturday.
This is a recording of the TV6 News Tonight.
By Grace Blair
Updated: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, the annual Kruisin’ Klassics car events return this year in Escanaba.

Registration begins Friday at nine a.m.. Festivities kick off at seven with the Fun Run Parade down Ludington Street. This year’s dance will be held outside on the midway of the Escanaba fairgrounds.

The fun continues Saturday with the car show starting at eight in the morning.

“We’re going to do things a little different as far as parking this year to try, if nothing else, make it look more fabulous and hopefully that’s draw a lot of spectators in off the highway too,” said Mark Caswell, president of Kruisin’ Klassics.

Trophies will be handed out at 4:30 p.m., followed by raffle results.

