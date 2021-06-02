Advertisement

Houghton County Sheriff's Office search for missing 75 year old woman

The Houghton County Sheriff's Office says 75 year old Judith Plute has been missing from her...
The Houghton County Sheriff's Office says 75 year old Judith Plute has been missing from her home on Forsman road since 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night.(WLUC)
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP Mich. (WLUC) - Police in Houghton County are searching Wednesday morning for a missing woman from Franklin Township.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office says 75 year old Judith Plute has been missing from her home on Forsman Road since 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

Plute was last seen wearing a white sweater, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. She also suffers from dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

Anyone with any information is asked to The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office at 906-482-0055.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
1 charged with OWI, 2 injured in crash while leaving underage drinking party in Marquette Co.
Mugshots, left to right: Jason Paananen, Sally Gibson, and Martin Myllyoja.
3 Houghton County residents arrested, arraigned on drug charges
The Stingel family looks on as firefighting crews put out the fire at the Brigadoon Cottage on...
UPDATE: More than $1M in damages reported following Mackinac Island cottage fire
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire Rackem Stevens, Alan Brian...
3 men arrested in March child sexual exploitation sting appear in court
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Zephyr Bar reopens with vaccinated staff
Zephyr Bar reopens with vaccinated staff
Marquette County Board support Delta County resolution seeking lost revenue sharing
Marquette County Board support Delta County resolution seeking lost revenue sharing
Michigan DNR seeking tips following killing of albino deer downstate
Michigan DNR seeking tips following killing of albino deer downstate
Bars and restaurants reaching normalcy after restrictions ease
Bars and restaurants reaching normalcy after restrictions ease