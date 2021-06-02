Houghton County Sheriff's Office search for missing 75 year old woman

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP Mich. (WLUC) - Police in Houghton County are searching Wednesday morning for a missing woman from Franklin Township.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office says 75 year old Judith Plute has been missing from her home on Forsman Road since 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

Plute was last seen wearing a white sweater, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. She also suffers from dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

Anyone with any information is asked to The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office at 906-482-0055.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.