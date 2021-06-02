Eagle Mine seeking community feedback through surveys

CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - The Eagle Mine is seeking community feedback through a series of surveys.

The Local Voices program allows the public to anonymously express their opinions on a range of topics.

Results will help shape the mine’s operation plans.

To incentivize participation, community members will receive e-tokens upon completion of a survey.

E-tokens can be exchanged for a cash donation to a local non-profit of your choice.

“While we may not be able to solve every issue raised, the results from the survey will help us stay better informed about the things that matter most to the community.” says Meagen Morrison, the Social Responsibility Advisor for the Eagle Mine.

Surveys will be conducted every three months with the first one being open now through the end of June.

There are no restrictions for who can participate.

