Donate blood: Severe critical need for all blood type donations in Upper Michigan

The UP Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock, Escanaba, and Iron Mountain.
Donate blood today.
Donate blood today.(WLUC/Alissa Pietila)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Blood donations are needed in Upper Michigan Wednesday. The UP Regional Blood Center is currently experiencing a severe critical need for all blood types.

The UP Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock, Escanaba, and Iron Mountain and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 UP hospitals. Please visit the blood center’s Facebook page or website for center details and blood drive locations. For hours and scheduling:

  • Marquette: 906-449-1450
  • Hancock: 906-483-1392
  • Escanaba: 906-786-8420

“Donate Local. Keep your blood in the U.P.,” the center said in a release.

