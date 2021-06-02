Advertisement

14-year-old girl injured in shootout with deputies in Florida

By WFTV Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFTV) - Authorities say a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy repeatedly opened fire on deputies from a home they broke into in Florida.

Deputies eventually returned fire, hitting the girl in the abdomen and arm.

According to officials, the kids ran away from a juvenile home on Tuesday and broke into a house, where they found an AK-47, a pump shotgun, a handgun and 200 rounds of ammunition.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the kids fired multiple rounds before deputies had no choice but to return fire.

“Deputies did everything they could tonight to de-escalate, and they almost lost their lives to a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old,” Chitwood said.

After the girl was shot, the boy dropped the AK-47.

He wasn’t hurt and no deputies were injured. The girl is now fighting for her life at the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WFTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
1 charged with OWI, 2 injured in crash while leaving underage drinking party in Marquette Co.
Mugshots, left to right: Jason Paananen, Sally Gibson, and Martin Myllyoja.
3 Houghton County residents arrested, arraigned on drug charges
The Stingel family looks on as firefighting crews put out the fire at the Brigadoon Cottage on...
UPDATE: More than $1M in damages reported following Mackinac Island cottage fire
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire Rackem Stevens, Alan Brian...
3 men arrested in March child sexual exploitation sting appear in court
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Prescribed burn image.
Michigan DNR: Prescribed burn happening Wednesday in Mackinac County
There was confrontation Tuesday as crews started to relocate the Memphis graves of Confederate...
Removal of Nathan Bedford Forrest’s remains underway at Memphis park
There was confrontation Tuesday as crews started to relocate the Memphis graves of Confederate...
Removal of Forrest remains underway
McCarty's Cove beach Marquette.
Marquette beaches facing lifeguard shortage
FILE - This April 21, 2020 file photo shows Amazon tractor trailers line up outside the Amazon...
Amazon to hold Prime Day over 2 days in June