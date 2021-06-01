Zephyr Bar reopens with vaccinated staff

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A downtown Marquette bar has reopened its doors after a month of being shut down.

With relaxed COVID-19 guidelines beginning June 1, many establishments have slowly been returning to business as usual. However, Zephyr Bar has been going at a different pace.

After running at 50% capacity last summer, the bar and café switched to curbside-only operations in October. It stayed that way, even as other businesses began to resume dine-in service in February. Then, at the end of last month, Zephyr shut down entirely.

“We really have prioritized getting everyone vaccinated,” explained manager and sommelier Marcella Krupski. “We didn’t want to reopen our doors until at least the majority of our employees were vaccinated.”

Krupski says all Zephyr staff members have received their shots, and the bar is open for dine-in service once again. She says she wanted to make working and dining at Zephyr a comfortable and safe experience.

“It’s a community mindset,” said Krupski. “We want our staff to feel safe so that they can do a good job, and we want anyone coming in the door to feel safe working with our staff. It’s always a two-way street.”

Krupski says having a vaccinated staff also means employees can have a full understanding of the food and wine they’re selling.

“It’s really important that our staff be able to taste through everything together,” she said. “In order for us to do that in a safe way, it just really felt like for us everybody should be vaccinated.”

Zephyr also took the time to start some renovations while the staff was being vaccinated. The downstairs cellar space is being revamped, and other projects are in the works.

After just a few days in business since reopening, Krupski says things are already beginning to feel a bit more normal.

“Everyone who’s walked through the doors has just been so kind and so excited,” she said. “It feels like seeing old friends again.”

Zephyr is currently open from 4 – 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Krupski hopes to return to Zephyr’s previous extended schedule in the coming months.

Krupski says all staff members will continue to wear masks at this time.

