Washington Middle School cleans up Calumet beach

And they’ve been doing it since 2005.
The bus dropped the kids off and they got right to work.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, seventh-graders from Washington Middle School took busses to Calumet Twp. Park to clean up the beach.

“So far we have found at least like ten pieces of trash on the beach,” said Mollia Rolloitzko, Washington Middle School 7 grader. “And we’ve only been here for like two minutes.”

Kids like Mollia clean up the beach while learning what it means to take care and be part of a community.

“We incorporated place-based learning into our school as a way to build citizenship,” said Darrell Hendrickson, Washington Middle School teacher consultant. “While integrating our curriculums into it.”

And with summer break just days away, Mollia said she and her friends needed a break from the classroom.

“It’s very nice to get out,” said Mollia. “We’ve been inside the school for a long time and we haven’t been able to go anywhere since COVID.”

This beach cleanup with Washington Middle School is part of an ongoing project with the Lake Superior Stewardship Initiative. So, in addition to cleaning up beaches, kids get to help mitigate invasive species and take care of their school forest at another site.

“They’re doing this in seventh grade now,” said Hendrickson. “But as they grow and still relate to their park here they still have that sense of ownership. [They] carry that on throughout their lives.”

