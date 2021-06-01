The Grateful Cheese now in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Escanaba’s newest food truck is all about cheese. The Grateful Cheese food truck is located at the corner of 14th and Ludington Streets. The owners say they wanted to get into the food truck business before the pandemic.

“We enjoy traveling and trying different foods and we wanted to bring some unique food back here to the U.P.,” said Heather Lewis, owner of The Grateful Cheese.

Opening a food truck offers them a way to continue their love for cooking and traveling. Owners say grilled cheese was an easy way to start.

“We found several brands that we want to open up. We have a second food truck that’s on it’s way. It’ll be here in a couple of weeks and we’re just trying to take food trucks to a whole new level in the U.P.,” said Dan Lewis, owner of The Grateful Cheese.

Those new food truck ideas include pizza and tacos. The couple also smokes all their own meats on site.

