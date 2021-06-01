Studio Dance Arts preparing for year-end recital this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Studio Dance Arts students are getting ready for their year-end show. The students have been working all year on these routines and had to move to dancing on zoom during the pandemic.

The dance studio offers different programs including a recreational one and and harder competitive one. For the instructors and students the upcoming performance is a sign of getting back to normal.

“It has been such an up and down year that a sense of normalcy for these kids is exactly what they need and it would be really great to have anybody and everybody wanting to come out and support the kids hard work all year,” said Ashley Tremblay, Studio Dance Arts Studio Director.

The year-end recital is this Saturday June 5 at the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township. The recreational show begins at 1 p.m., the competitive show starts at 4 p.m.

