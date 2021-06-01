Advertisement

Steven Seagal joins Russian political party

FILE - This image taken from file footage shows Steven Seagal in Moscow.
FILE - This image taken from file footage shows Steven Seagal in Moscow.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Action star Steven Seagal has joined a political party in Russia.

State news agency TASS reports the U.S.-born actor was given a membership card for a party called A Just Russia – For Truth by the party’s chairman.

He was previously a member of the For Truth party, one of the parties that merged to form A Just Russia – For Truth, according to TASS.

Seagal will reportedly work with the party on environmental issues.

The party said Seagal can’t run for office because of his U.S. citizenship, but foreign citizens can join political parties as long as they also hold Russian citizenship.

Seagal was granted his Russian citizenship in 2016.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 hospitalized after western Marquette County crash
The Stingel family looks on as firefighting crews put out the fire at the Brigadoon Cottage on...
UPDATE: More than $1M in damages reported following Mackinac Island cottage fire
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Remembering Sergeant Anton “Archie” Keelin of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
Oneida County Sheriff’s Office sergeant dies in weekend ATV crash in Iron County, Wis.
Police lights graphic.
Houghton County Sheriff’s Office investigating Calumet Township break-in

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson denies that its talc products cause cancer and it called the verdict in the...
Justices reject Johnson & Johnson appeal of $2B talc verdict
Pope Francis leads the prayer to mark the end of the month of worldwide prayers to stop the...
Vatican law criminalizes abuse of adults by priests, laity
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the...
OPEC to increase oil output as global economy recovers
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court upholds tribal police in traffic stop, search
The Stingel family looks on as firefighting crews put out the fire at the Brigadoon Cottage on...
UPDATE: More than $1M in damages reported following Mackinac Island cottage fire