Seasonable with the Risk of Scattered Showers

For Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, chance of scattered showers

Highs: low to mid 70s, cooler near the Great Lakes, especially Michigan and Huron

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon central and east

Highs: 70s, locally cooler near the Great Lakes

Friday: Warm with a chance of scattered, mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms

Highs: 70s east, coolest near Lake Michigan, 80s west

A heat wave is expected over the weekend. South to southwest winds are expected to blow a warm and increasingly humid air mass into Upper Michigan beginning Saturday. Widespread high temperatures from the upper 80s to the low 90s are expected away from Lake Michigan.

