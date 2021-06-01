Seasonable with the Risk of Scattered Showers
For Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, chance of scattered showers
Highs: low to mid 70s, cooler near the Great Lakes, especially Michigan and Huron
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon central and east
Highs: 70s, locally cooler near the Great Lakes
Friday: Warm with a chance of scattered, mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Highs: 70s east, coolest near Lake Michigan, 80s west
A heat wave is expected over the weekend. South to southwest winds are expected to blow a warm and increasingly humid air mass into Upper Michigan beginning Saturday. Widespread high temperatures from the upper 80s to the low 90s are expected away from Lake Michigan.
