Advertisement

Sawyer International Airport announces new parking system

Visitors may access the parking system by pulling a ticket, swiping your credit card upon entry, or entering your phone number.
FILE. Sawyer International Airport entrance sign.
FILE. Sawyer International Airport entrance sign.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

K.I. SAYWER, Mich. (WLUC) - Sawyer International Airport in Marquette County has announced the installation of a new parking system at the airport air carrier terminal.

The new parking system uses the latest technology to streamline the parking process and provides a touchless entry experience with motion activated sensors at both the entry and exit areas. Visitors may access the parking system by pulling a ticket, swiping your credit card upon entry, or entering your phone number.

The airport noted that the outside gates will only use credit card payment, while the pay-on-foot station located inside the airport terminal will allow you to pay for parking with cash or credit card.

Corporate parking pass holders will be provided a validation card for quick entry and the opportunity to enter using an iOS smart phone app or Bluetooth Low Entergy (BLE) device by downloading the FlashPARCS app.

Parking rates remain the same, including the first two-hours of parking are free and $5 per day thereafter.

Visit Sawyer International Airport’s website for more information on the new parking system, upcoming flight schedules and other available travel services.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 hospitalized after western Marquette County crash
The Stingel family looks on as firefighting crews put out the fire at the Brigadoon Cottage on...
UPDATE: More than $1M in damages reported following Mackinac Island cottage fire
Remembering Sergeant Anton “Archie” Keelin of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
Oneida County Sheriff’s Office sergeant dies in weekend ATV crash in Iron County, Wis.
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Police lights graphic.
Houghton County Sheriff’s Office investigating Calumet Township break-in

Latest News

Michigan Iron Industry Museum sign, right, and entrance to building.
Michigan Iron Industry Museum reopens June 2
(WLUC Graphic)
Michigan’s bar, restaurant curfew ends as coronavirus restrictions loosen
BeWell in Marquette is reopening group classes today, June 1st.
BeWell Marquette reopens group classes
Learning a DIY massage technique from Be Well.
LIVE at Be Well