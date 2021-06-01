Sawyer International Airport announces new parking system

K.I. SAYWER, Mich. (WLUC) - Sawyer International Airport in Marquette County has announced the installation of a new parking system at the airport air carrier terminal.

The new parking system uses the latest technology to streamline the parking process and provides a touchless entry experience with motion activated sensors at both the entry and exit areas. Visitors may access the parking system by pulling a ticket, swiping your credit card upon entry, or entering your phone number.

The airport noted that the outside gates will only use credit card payment, while the pay-on-foot station located inside the airport terminal will allow you to pay for parking with cash or credit card.

Corporate parking pass holders will be provided a validation card for quick entry and the opportunity to enter using an iOS smart phone app or Bluetooth Low Entergy (BLE) device by downloading the FlashPARCS app.

Parking rates remain the same, including the first two-hours of parking are free and $5 per day thereafter.

Visit Sawyer International Airport’s website for more information on the new parking system, upcoming flight schedules and other available travel services.

