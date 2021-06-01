Pleasant for a few days

High pressure is centered overhead for today leading to sunny/dry conditions. Tomorrow a trough moves through triggering afternoon scattered showers and isolated storms. Then, by the end of the week, a big upper-level ridge moves in and amplifies. It will bring a hot and humid trend.

Today: Sunny and seasonal

>Highs: 60s along the shorelines, low to mid-70s inland

Wednesday: Sun mixed with clouds followed by afternoon scattered showers and isolated storms

>Highs: Upper 60s at the shorelines, mid to upper 70s inland

Thursday: Partly cloudy with afternoon scattered showers and isolated storms

>Highs: Upper 60s at the shorelines, mid to upper 70s inland

Friday: Partly cloudy, warmer, and muggy

>Highs: Low to mid-80s inland, cooler elsewhere

Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid

>Highs: Upper 80s to near 90° inland

Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid

>Highs: Upper 80s to near 90° inland

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and continued heat/humidity

>Highs: Upper 80s

