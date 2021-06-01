Pleasant for a few days
High pressure is centered overhead for today leading to sunny/dry conditions. Tomorrow a trough moves through triggering afternoon scattered showers and isolated storms. Then, by the end of the week, a big upper-level ridge moves in and amplifies. It will bring a hot and humid trend.
Today: Sunny and seasonal
>Highs: 60s along the shorelines, low to mid-70s inland
Wednesday: Sun mixed with clouds followed by afternoon scattered showers and isolated storms
>Highs: Upper 60s at the shorelines, mid to upper 70s inland
Thursday: Partly cloudy with afternoon scattered showers and isolated storms
>Highs: Upper 60s at the shorelines, mid to upper 70s inland
Friday: Partly cloudy, warmer, and muggy
>Highs: Low to mid-80s inland, cooler elsewhere
Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid
>Highs: Upper 80s to near 90° inland
Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid
>Highs: Upper 80s to near 90° inland
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and continued heat/humidity
>Highs: Upper 80s
