Parking lot expansion begins at Hogback Mountain Trailhead

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hogback Mountain Trailhead across from the Wetmore Landing Parking Lot is closed to all traffic.

Construction to expand the parking lot began Tuesday, June 1 and all vehicle and foot traffic will be closed to the public until the end of the month.

Hogback Mountain and Wetmore Landing trails will remain open, but hikers should plan to use different trailheads.

“We’re working in conjunction with the Marquette County Road Commission so they’re going to be doing some ditching. They’ll have some equipment out ere later this month too. So, the best thing I can say is please utilize the Wetmore Landing parking lot, the Wetmore Pond parking area, and you can even go down Harlow Lake Rd. and park in a couple of those and hike in that way as well,” said Van Riper State Park Supervisor Debra Gill.

The parking lot is expected to open back up to the public by July 1.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.