Michigan’s bar, restaurant curfew ends as coronavirus restrictions loosen
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Relaxed coronavirus restrictions begin Tuesday in Michigan.
Here’s what’s different in the MDHHS order:
- Indoor establishments can have 50% capacity.
- The 11:00 p.m. bar and restaurant curfew is ended.
- Table guest limits are lifted.
- There are no longer capacity limits outdoors.
- There are no longer capacity limits at residential gatherings.
- Social gatherings are now regulated only by the venue. For example, guidelines or rules for an indoor wedding or conference can be set by the establishment in which it is hosted.
- Face masks continue to be required for non-vaccinated individuals indoors.
Beginning July 1, all broad epidemic orders will be lifted.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.