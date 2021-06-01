Advertisement

Michigan’s bar, restaurant curfew ends as coronavirus restrictions loosen

(WLUC Graphic)
(WLUC Graphic)(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Relaxed coronavirus restrictions begin Tuesday in Michigan.

Here’s what’s different in the MDHHS order:

  • Indoor establishments can have 50% capacity.
  • The 11:00 p.m. bar and restaurant curfew is ended.
  • Table guest limits are lifted.
  • There are no longer capacity limits outdoors.
  • There are no longer capacity limits at residential gatherings.
  • Social gatherings are now regulated only by the venue. For example, guidelines or rules for an indoor wedding or conference can be set by the establishment in which it is hosted.
  • Face masks continue to be required for non-vaccinated individuals indoors.

Beginning July 1, all broad epidemic orders will be lifted.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 hospitalized after western Marquette County crash
The Stingel family looks on as firefighting crews put out the fire at the Brigadoon Cottage on...
UPDATE: More than $1M in damages reported following Mackinac Island cottage fire
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Remembering Sergeant Anton “Archie” Keelin of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
Oneida County Sheriff’s Office sergeant dies in weekend ATV crash in Iron County, Wis.
Police lights graphic.
Houghton County Sheriff’s Office investigating Calumet Township break-in

Latest News

The Stingel family looks on as firefighting crews put out the fire at the Brigadoon Cottage on...
UPDATE: More than $1M in damages reported following Mackinac Island cottage fire
BeWell in Marquette is reopening group classes today, June 1st.
BeWell Marquette reopens group classes
Learning a DIY massage technique from Be Well.
LIVE at Be Well
Dulce Nulla Gourmet Bakery
Dulce Nulla Gourmet Bakery