Michigan Iron Industry Museum reopens June 2

Summer hours are Wednesday through Sunday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and admission is free.
Michigan Iron Industry Museum sign, right, and entrance to building.
Michigan Iron Industry Museum sign, right, and entrance to building.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Iron Industry Museum in Negaunee is reopening to the public on Wednesday, June 2. \

Summer hours are Wednesday through Sunday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and admission is free.

Located eight miles west of the city of Marquette in the forested ravines of the Marquette Iron Range, the museum overlooks the Carp River and the site of the first iron manufactory in the Lake Superior region. The Jackson Iron Company and others manufactured wrought iron from local ore at this site from 1848-1855.

The museum tells the stories of Michigan’s three iron ranges and the people who worked them, through dramatic exhibits, audio-visual programs and outdoor interpretive trails.

This summer, visitors will also see a special temporary exhibit that explores the history of Fayette Historic State Park through archaeology. Called “Mining for the Past: Archaeology at Fayette,” the exhibit includes the objects generations of Anishinaabek, iron smelter company workers, and tourists left behind.

The museum is also pleased to debut refreshed Iron Industry Heritage Plaques, which honor the extraordinary individuals whose strength, ingenuity and hard work built Michigan’s iron ranges. Photo and name plaques are displayed in the museum’s commons as a tribute to miners and their families.

Click here for more information and to plan your visit.

Visitor Information

  • Michigan Iron Industry Museum: 73 Forge Road, Negaunee, MI 49866
  • Directions: The driveway to the museum is located on the south side of U.S. 41, eight miles west of Marquette. Look for the sign!
  • Website: Michigan.gov/IronIndustryMuseum
  • Admission is free. Please note that some special programs may require a fee or donation.
  • COVID-19 Precautions: The museum will open at 50% capacity. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask when inside the museum. Museum staff are required to wear face coverings when indoors, and outdoors when within six feet of others. Please refer to the MDHHS Gatherings and Face Mask Order for more information.

