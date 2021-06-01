Advertisement

Michigan finalizes bias training rule for all health workers

The rule will take effect on June 1, 2022.
Michigan health care graphic.
Michigan health care graphic.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP/WLUC) - Michigan has finalized a requirement that all 440,000 licensed or registered health workers in the state undergo annual hidden bias training to help address disparities in how patients are treated.

The rule will take effect on June 1, 2022.

Health workers renewing their license or registration will have to complete at least one hour of training each year. New applicants will be required to receive at least two hours. Only those in veterinary medicine will be exempt.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the requirement will help lessen unconscious biases and improve health outcomes. Click here to learn more about the changes to the Michigan public health code.

