Michigan DNR seeking tips following killing of albino deer downstate

LAKE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan DNR conservation officers are requesting tips regarding a well known albino deer that was found dead on Sunday morning downstate.

The deer was found in Irons, located in Lake County.

Investigating conservation officers said the deer was shot by a crossbow, likely from the road, between 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. Sunday. The deer was laying at the edge of someone’s yard, along North Bass Lake Road, about a half mile north of 10 1/2 Mile Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DNR Report All Poaching Hotline at 1-800-292-7800. You can call or text 24/7 and remain anonymous. Tipsters may qualify for a cash award.

