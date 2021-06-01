Advertisement

Memorial service planned for pillar of Marquette baseball community

One of the baseball fields in the north Marquette complex being named in honor of John 'Jack' Reynolds(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The baseball fields in north Marquette are getting a new name in honor of a Marquette man who died last February. John ‘Jack’ Reynolds was a player, coach and volunteer for baseball.

His family says he dedicated his life to the game, the players he coached, and the baseball fields. Recently the City Commission agreed to rename the complex in his honor. This coming weekend, his family is hosting a memorial service at the fields.

“I think it’s fantastic that you’re not coming to just a Marquette complex now you’re coming to a complex that is dedicated to somebody who spent their whole life making it into what it is now and I think the sense of community pride is going to be awesome,” said John Reynolds son, Chris Reynolds.

The memorial is Saturday June 5. From 3-5 p.m. will be a visitation period followed by a short ceremony.

