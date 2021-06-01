Marquette Care Clinic to hold annual Life Walk on Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Care Clinic’s annual Life Walk is coming up this Saturday, June 5th.

The walk is at Mattson Lower Harbor in Marquette. The course will follow the sidewalk surrounding the park. Participants can walk around as many times as they like.

The event is a fundraiser for the Care Clinic, helping to provide support to pregnant women and new parents.

Walkers raise money by finding sponsors to pay per mile they walk, though donations are also accepted.

“If people are more comfortable distancing are more comfortable distancing, we’ll have a fun way that they can socially distance while they’re here. If people want to wear their masks they are invited to do that. We’re hoping for a safe, fun, and worthwhile event,” says Care Clinic Executive Director Greg Gostomski.

To sign up, support a walker, or make a donation, visit the Care Clinic’s website.

