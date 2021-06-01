Advertisement

Marquette Area Public Schools’ bus damaged in Harvey hit-and-run

On May 24 at about 5:00 p.m., a silver van or SUV hit a Marquette Area Public School bus in the parking lot of the Krist Gas Station in Harvey.
On May 24 at about 5:00 p.m., a silver van or SUV hit a Marquette Area Public School bus in the...
On May 24 at about 5:00 p.m., a silver van or SUV hit a Marquette Area Public School bus in the parking lot of the Krist Gas Station in Harvey. Suspects and suspect vehicle pictured.(Chocolay Township Police Department/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Chocolay Township Police Department is seeking information from the public in regards to a hit-and-run late last month.

On May 24 at about 5:00 p.m., a silver van or SUV hit a Marquette Area Public School bus in the parking lot of the Krist Gas Station in Harvey, causing damage.

The vehicle was occupied by two men, also pictured, who did not stop and identify themselves after the collision, and fled the scene.

If anyone has any identifying information regarding the two men or vehicle, please contact the Chocolay Township Police Department at 906-249-4040. Larger photos of the suspects a vehicle are also available below.

Suspect one, shown in two camera photos, for the MAPS' school bus hit-and-run May 24, 2021.
Suspect one, shown in two camera photos, for the MAPS' school bus hit-and-run May 24, 2021.(Chocolay Township Police Department/WLUC)
Suspect two, shown in a camera photo, for the MAPS' school bus hit-and-run May 24, 2021.
Suspect two, shown in a camera photo, for the MAPS' school bus hit-and-run May 24, 2021.(Chocholay Township Police Department/WLUC)
Suspect vehicle shown in a camera photo, for the MAPS' school bus hit-and-run May 24, 2021.
Suspect vehicle shown in a camera photo, for the MAPS' school bus hit-and-run May 24, 2021.(Chocolay Township Police Department/WLUC)

