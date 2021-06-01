Manistique Public Safety issues release on abduction concerns

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Law enforcement in one Upper Michigan city are reassuring the public after several calls related to a suspicious vehicle in the area.

Manistique Public safety recently posted on their Facebook page that they have investigated calls regarding a white van that was allegedly following young children in the area. After the investigation, officers have concluded that there is no criminal or attempted criminal activity happening.

The investigation began on Sunday, when Public Safety received a complaint that a white van was following around two girls in the City of Manistique and asking for their personal information. Public safety officers were able to locate the van, and found that the occupants were migrant workers employed by the US government and working in the area. They did not speak English. Officers used a translator to communicate, according to the release. They were found to be legally in the U.S. and showed no immediate danger to the public.

A similar incident was reported by a local business, this time the involving an alleged abduction attempt of an employee. Investigation and surveillance video determined that there was no dangerous or criminal activity. This incident seemed to result from the language barrier and from the men being unaware of the community’s customs which led to a misunderstanding.

The migrant workers will be in the Manistique area for one more week and will be then moving on to different areas of the United States.

