Ishpeming’s Italian Fest canceled for 2021

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - During the membership meeting on May 23, after careful consideration and with an abundance of caution, St. Rocco – St. Anthony Society organizers for the Italian Fest in Ishpeming have decided to cancel this year’s dinner and picnic .

The event was originally scheduled for the weekend of July 23.

“We considered the many safeguards (both by us and our vendors) that are necessary to ensure the full safety and well-being of the public and our members, and felt that a full resumption of our celebration this year would be premature as we continue to emerge from the pandemic,” members said in a release.

The March for Members will still be held following the mass on Sunday.

“We are looking forward to next year’s celebration in July of 2022,” members said.

