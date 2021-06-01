Advertisement

Ishpeming’s Italian Fest canceled for 2021

The event was originally scheduled for the weekend of July 23.
FILE. A previous Italian Fest photo.
FILE. A previous Italian Fest photo.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - During the membership meeting on May 23, after careful consideration and with an abundance of caution, St. Rocco – St. Anthony Society organizers for the Italian Fest in Ishpeming have decided to cancel this year’s dinner and picnic .

“We considered the many safeguards (both by us and our vendors) that are necessary to ensure the full safety and well-being of the public and our members, and felt that a full resumption of our celebration this year would be premature as we continue to emerge from the pandemic,” members said in a release.

The March for Members will still be held following the mass on Sunday.

“We are looking forward to next year’s celebration in July of 2022,” members said.

