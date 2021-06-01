Gwinn Gilbert Elementary students see hot air balloon demonstration

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Elementary students in Gwinn had a rare experience Tuesday, when a hot air balloon was inflated right outside of their classrooms.

The RE/MAX School Balloon Program offers hot air balloon demonstrations around the state.

Kindergarten through 6th grade students at Gilbert Elementary learned about the history of hot air balloons and watched a 5th grade teacher ride in it.

RE/MAX regions throughout the state can apply to have the balloon program come to a local school.

Sally Steen, a realtor from RE/MAX First Realty, says this is the second time Gwinn schools have hosted the program.

“Most kids in the Upper Peninsula don’t get to see hot air balloons ever,” says Steen. “So we try to bring it here once a year, so that people get to see it or kids get to see it. I think people just enjoy seeing the hot air balloon because it’s something different.”

Balloon Pilot Dennis kept the balloon afloat for about 10 minutes before deflating it.

