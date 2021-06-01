Golf gains popularity throughout the pandemic

ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - If there is one sport that has continued to be a hole-in-one during the pandemic, it is golf.

At Wawonowin Country Club in Ely Township, general manager Andrea Jackson says the number of golfers over time has gone up.

“Our membership has increased,” Jackson said. “I think last year, with golf being the only social distancing thing you could do, a lot of people golfed last year, and they have continued to play this year.”

The club is open seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with Wednesday being its busiest day. As summer weather starts to roll in, the club will soon be giving lessons for more golfers young and old.

“We’re offering ladies ‘It’s Okay’ golf lessons,” Jackson stated. “We also have junior golf lessons planned this summer. Those start on June 21st.”

At Northern Michigan University Golf Course in Chocolay Township, general manager Ben Johnson says business is in full swing with revenues far above par. He also says people should call ahead to get their preferred tee time.

“We open usually at around 8:00 in the morning,” said Johnson. “But, if we have tee times before then because the sun comes out, we’ll open up earlier. We’ll stay as late as need be. The sun sets probably at around 9:00 or 9:30 p.m., so we’ll stay open and let people play as long as they want.”

Like Wawonowin, the NMU course has had increases in membership and looks to teach young aspiring players about the sport.

“We’re going to try to put together a youth program here for a couple days a week for a couple hours, with probably 5-7 kids at a time,” Johnson explained. “The kids would have the opportunity to come practice and learn the game of golf.”

Johnson hopes that program will tee off by month’s end.

