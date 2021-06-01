Gas prices in Michigan increase to 12 cents from last week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices continue to increase across the nation and right here in Michigan.

According to a new report from AAA, Gas prices in Michigan are up 12 cents from last week.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.05 per gallon for regular unleaded.

In Upper Michigan, the highest prices are in Chippewa County at $3.14 a gallon. The lowest prices are in Baraga County, where the average is $2.80 a gallon.

One week ago, the average price for a gallon of gas in Michigan was $2.93.

One year ago, the average price was $1.96. That’s the highest price since May 2018.

It is 25 cents more than this time last month and $1.09 more than this time last year.

