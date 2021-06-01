Gardening passions now blossoming reality at Seven Acre Garden

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - For one Delta County couple, opening a gardening business is a dream come true. Now, the couple has plans to extend beyond their greenhouses.

Dan and Theresa Doyen are passionate about gardening. Their business, Seven Acre Garden and Gifts reflects that.

“Seven Acre is a very happy place. It’s a place where you can come, make your own basket, you can buy our baskets. It’s just gorgeous, beautiful flowers all over,” said Theresa Doyen, owner of Seven Acre Garden and Gifts.

Dan and Theresa aim to make products that will bring color and fun into people’s lives.

“To be able to provide an area where the community can buy a product that makes them happy when they take it home,” said Dan Doyen, owner of Seven Acre Garden and Gifts.

The couple says they grow 99 percent of their plants from seeds.

“We germinate in-house and we are true growers here. We grow everything. From day one it’s grown here on site,” said Dan.

On their seven acres of land, there are two greenhouses with available product and a gift shop.

“We would really like to be able to sell items that are made by local crafters,” said Dan.

Mid to late summer, half an acre will be a flower garden where people can cut their own flowers.

For people who have a hard time lifting their flower boxes at home...dan will pick them up and bring them to seven acre.

“We fill them up with beautiful flowers and he runs them back to town for them,” said Theresa.

At the end of the season, all leftover flowers are donated to group homes. Seven Acre Garden is located just north of US-2 and 41 on I road in Escanaba.

Both Dan and Theresa are thankful for the community’s support that brought them into their second year of business.

