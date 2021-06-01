Forsyth Township to flush hydrants beginning June 7

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Forsyth Township Public Works will be flushing the fire hydrants and water mains beginning next week.

Hydrants will be flushed in Gwinn, New Swanzy, Austin and Princeton (this does not include K.I. Sawyer) from June 7 through June 18.

Water may be discolored. Should this happen, Public Works advises customers to run water until clear. A 300 gallon discount will be given to all involved water customers during this time.

Should you have any questions, please call the Forsyth Township Office at 906-346-9217.

