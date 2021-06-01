Finnish American Heritage Center opens to public again

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finnish American Heritage Center opened its doors on Tuesday for the first time in over a year.

Part of Finlandia University, the Heritage Center preserves and promotes Finnish culture and documents.

It was closed because of COVID, but now as restrictions loosen, the public can stop by again.

The Heritage Center offers art galleries, Finnish culture exhibits and a special collection unlike any other in the country.

“We also have the Finnish American Historical Archive on the lowest level of this building,” said David Maki, FAHC interim director. “That’s the only archive of its kind that’s actively collecting and preserving materials that are telling the Finnish American story.”

If you want to check out the FAHC yourself, it’s open now Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

