Elementary students in Negaunee participate in ‘Marigold Mania’

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular park in Negaunee got a make-over Tuesday.

Fourth graders from Lakeview Elementary School planted over 170 flowers in Miner’s Park. This is an annual event called ‘Marigold Mania’, put on by the Negaunee Beautification Committee.

The flowers are grown each year in Lakeview’s very own greenhouse, starting after spring break.

Each student planted two flowers in designated areas around the park.

“We got to plant them and now people can stop by and look at them,” says one 4th grader, Charlie Henderson.

Charlie’s classmate Lucy has positive expectations for the flowers.

“…to see if they turn out beautiful, which I think they will,” says Lucy Rogers. “And to see, because there’s gonna be two different colors, orange and yellow.”

This was the 9th year that students helped to plant Marigolds in the park.

The Negaunee Beautification Committee Organizer Anna Mattson says having the kids help gives them a sense of pride in their city park.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.