Advertisement

Blues Fest returning to Marquette for 2021

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Area Blues Society has announced its Annual Blues fest is a go this year. The event will be held Labor Day weekend down at Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

This includes the Friday free community show as well as the ticketed shows Saturday and Sunday. For organizers the year off shifted a lot of people’s perspective around entertainment.

“The pandemic kind of made people realize how much they miss things and I’ve heard from so many people these last few months who say one of the biggest things they missed during the pandemic was live music and now it’s starting to come back we’re ready to roll with a vengeance,” said Marquette Area Blues Society President, Mark Hamari.

The full line up for all three shows will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets are set to go on sale in early July.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stingel family looks on as firefighting crews put out the fire at the Brigadoon Cottage on...
UPDATE: More than $1M in damages reported following Mackinac Island cottage fire
1 hospitalized after western Marquette County crash
Remembering Sergeant Anton “Archie” Keelin of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
Oneida County Sheriff’s Office sergeant dies in weekend ATV crash in Iron County, Wis.
Police lights graphic.
Houghton County Sheriff’s Office investigating Calumet Township break-in
Police lights.
1 charged with OWI, 2 injured in crash while leaving underage drinking party in Marquette Co.

Latest News

The Grateful Cheese food truck parked in Escanaba.
The Grateful Cheese now in Escanaba
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire Rackem Stevens, Alan Brian...
3 men arrested in March child sexual exploitation sting appear in court
Dan and Theresa Doyen with their dog.
Gardening passions now blossoming reality at Seven Acre Garden
The Life Walk helps support the Care Clinic, a non-profit organization.
Marquette Care Clinic to hold annual Life Walk on Saturday