Blues Fest returning to Marquette for 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Area Blues Society has announced its Annual Blues fest is a go this year. The event will be held Labor Day weekend down at Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

This includes the Friday free community show as well as the ticketed shows Saturday and Sunday. For organizers the year off shifted a lot of people’s perspective around entertainment.

“The pandemic kind of made people realize how much they miss things and I’ve heard from so many people these last few months who say one of the biggest things they missed during the pandemic was live music and now it’s starting to come back we’re ready to roll with a vengeance,” said Marquette Area Blues Society President, Mark Hamari.

The full line up for all three shows will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets are set to go on sale in early July.

