Advertisement

BeWell Marquette reopens group classes

Group classes are offered in drop-in style and pre-registered series
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting this morning, BeWell has reopened group classes.

The Marquette health and mindfulness studio is offering both pre-registered and drop-in classes for the first time in nearly a year.

Some classes, like “sound bath”, offer relaxation while other classes, like belly dancing, provide more movement.

BeWell’s owner says it’s a space for people of all experience levels to practice mindfulness together.

When asked about the intentions of the classes, Kate Lewandowski said, “For both physical health and mental health. I mean it’s just to have fun, to gather with our friends again in a group experience, and to just dive into our bodies. To feel good in our bodies again, get things moving.”

You can find a list of BeWell’s services and classes here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 hospitalized after western Marquette County crash
The Stingel family looks on as firefighting crews put out the fire at the Brigadoon Cottage on...
UPDATE: More than $1M in damages reported following Mackinac Island cottage fire
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Remembering Sergeant Anton “Archie” Keelin of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
Oneida County Sheriff’s Office sergeant dies in weekend ATV crash in Iron County, Wis.
Police lights graphic.
Houghton County Sheriff’s Office investigating Calumet Township break-in

Latest News

(WLUC Graphic)
Michigan’s bar, restaurant curfew ends as coronavirus restrictions loosen
Learning a DIY massage technique from Be Well.
LIVE at Be Well
The VFW in Negaunee recognizes Memorial Day with a parade, service, and a luncheon at the post.
Memorial Day Observance
Making brownies and churros over the campfire.
Campfire cooking