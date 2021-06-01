BeWell Marquette reopens group classes

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting this morning, BeWell has reopened group classes.

The Marquette health and mindfulness studio is offering both pre-registered and drop-in classes for the first time in nearly a year.

Some classes, like “sound bath”, offer relaxation while other classes, like belly dancing, provide more movement.

BeWell’s owner says it’s a space for people of all experience levels to practice mindfulness together.

When asked about the intentions of the classes, Kate Lewandowski said, “For both physical health and mental health. I mean it’s just to have fun, to gather with our friends again in a group experience, and to just dive into our bodies. To feel good in our bodies again, get things moving.”

You can find a list of BeWell’s services and classes here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.