Aquila announces intent to sell Bend, Reef sites; shifts greater focus to Back Forty project

TORONTO (WLUC) - Aquila Resources Inc. has announced it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to sell its interest in the Bend and Reef exploration properties located in Wisconsin to a private company, Newco.

Subject to necessary approvals, Newco intends to list on the TSX Venture Exchange concurrent with the closing of the transaction. (All dollar amounts below are reported in Canadian dollars).

Total consideration of $7,000,000 payable to Aquila will consist of:

Cash consideration of $3,000,000, of which $1,000,000 will be advanced immediately as a deposit

Shares in Newco with an estimated value on completion of the go-public transaction of $4,000,000

Guy Le Bel, President & CEO of Aquila, said, “We are very pleased to have reached an agreement in principle to monetize our non-core Wisconsin assets. The Transaction provides Aquila with immediate cash without diluting Aquila shareholders. It also provides us with meaningful upside exposure to an exciting new exploration focused company with the resources to explore the Bend and Reef properties as Aquila focuses on the development of Back Forty.”

The Back Forty Mine project is located in Upper Michigan’s Menominee County, along the edge of the Menominee River. Though there is support for the mine, there is also opposition, like the group Coalition to SAVE the Menominee River. Learn more about Aquila here and about the Coalition here.

Completion of the transaction is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the completion of definitive documentation, completion of financing by Newco, listing of Newco on the TSX-V and receipt of all necessary third-party consents and approvals, including the approval of the TSX-V.

In the event the transaction does not close, Aquila will return the deposit in shares of Aquila (subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals of the Toronto Stock Exchange) or in cash, depending on the circumstances.

