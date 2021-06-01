Advertisement

AG Nessel, MSP launch Boy Scouts of America investigation

In addition to utilizing resources from MSP, the team assigned to the BSA investigation will include prosecutors, special agents and victim advocates from the Department.
FILE. A Boy Scouts of America sign.
FILE. A Boy Scouts of America sign.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is launching a joint investigation between the Michigan Department of Attorney General and Michigan State Police targeting the Boy Scouts of America (BSA).

While the AG and MSP work to obtain information surrounding sex abuse allegations that came to light during recent civil litigation, the agencies are asking the public to report instances of abuse that would assist in this statewide investigation.

“My department has proven our commitment to accountability through similar sex abuse investigations and I believe—with the public’s help—we can secure justice for survivors who endured abuse through Boy Scouts of America,” said Nessel. “We stand ready to fight for those wronged by people they should have been able to trust.”

“We’re pleased to partner with the Attorney General’s office on this important investigation,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police. “We understand the critical role our investigators will play in supporting survivors who may come forward in this case, and are prepared to leverage resources statewide to address any allegations we receive.”

If you have information about the Boy Scouts of America that you think would help us, please call the investigation hotline at 844-324-3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tips can be left anonymously.

Portions of this project were supported in part by Grant No. WE AX 0030 awarded by the Office on Violence Against Women, U.S. Department of Justice. The opinions, findings, conclusions, and recommendations expressed in this publication/program/exhibition are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women.

