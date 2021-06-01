906 & Co. opens its doors for business

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A one-stop shop for locally made luxury bath products has just opened its doors in Marquette County.

Locally inspired and handcrafted candles, soaps, bath bombs, and bath salts can now be found in the heart of Downtown Marquette on the 100 block of W. Washington Street.

“906 & Co. is a curated line of luxury candles, bath products, we have some home décor. It’s really just a shop to pamper yourself,” said owner Ryan Walker who said there’s something for everybody.

The shop carries bath products like robes and loofas, home goods like pillows and blankets, and U.P. inspired scents like “Mackinac” and “Superior” which are all made in house.

“Bath bombs to our own custom curated line of candles, we have our own custom curated line of homemade soap, and we make all our own candles here locally with the 906 brand,” said Walker.

And if you’re looking for something even more unique, you’ll be able to create your own custom scent.

“We are going to actually start having some classes where you can come in and curate your own fragrance. You can curate a line of soap if you’d like your own soap, or you can do it with candles as well,” Walker said.

Group and individual soap and candle-making classes are set to begin in a couple of weeks.

In the meantime, Walker is already planning seasonal goods and events for the fall and winter.

906 and Co. is open Monday through Wednesday from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M., Thursday through Saturday from 10 A.M. to 8 P.M., and on Sunday’s from noon to 4 P.M.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.