3 men arrested in March child sexual exploitation sting appear in court

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three of the men arrested during a joint child sexual exploitation sting in March 2021 appeared in court Tuesday.

On June 1, preliminary examinations were held in the 96th District Court for Robert Jay Miller, Ameire Rackem Stevens and Alan Brian Schwalbach.

Each of the defendants had been charged with the following four offenses:

Child Sexually Abusive Activity , a felony with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and/or $100,000. Conviction of this offense also carries requirements to register as a sex offender under the Michigan Sex Offender Registration Act.

Use of a Computer to Commit Child Sexually Abusive Activity , a felony with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and/or $20,000. This charge carries with it the possibility of a consecutive sentence that is within the discretion of the sentencing court.

Accosting a Child for Immoral Purposes , a felony with a maximum penalty of 4 years in prison and/or $4,000. Conviction of this offense also carries requirements to register as a sex offender under the Michigan Sex Offender Registration Act.

Use of a Computer to Commit Accosting a Child for Immoral Purposes , a felony with a maximum penalty of 7 years in prison and/or $5,000. This charge carries with it the possibility of a consecutive sentence that is within the discretion of the sentencing court.



At the conclusion of the preliminary examinations, Marquette County Judge Karl A. Weber found probable cause to believe that each of the defendants committed each of the four charged offenses. Judge Weber bound all of the cases and charges over to the 25th Circuit Court.

A fourth defendant, Keith David Johnson, waived his preliminary examination on May 3, 2021. His case is now pending in the 25th Circuit Court.

A fifth defendant, Chad Michael Anderson, is scheduled for a preliminary examination in the 96th District Court on June 15, 2021.

Even though four of the five defendants have had their cases bound over to the 25th Circuit Court, the prosecutor’s office reminds the public that none of the defendants at this point have been convicted, and all are still presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

