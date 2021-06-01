3 Houghton County residents arrested, arraigned on drug charges

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Three Houghton County residents were arrested and later arraigned on drug charges.

On Thursday, May 27, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested three people involved in selling illegal drugs.

The three suspects are involved in separate investigations and are not related, UPSET says. Those arrested were:

After a two-month investigation, detectives from UPSET and officers from Houghton City Police Department arrested 45-year-old Jason Paananen, of Houghton, on one count of Delivery of Suboxone, a 7-year felony. Pannanen was arraigned in 97th District Court in Houghton County and his bond was set at $5,000.

After a three-month investigation, detectives from UPSET and deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Sally Gibson, of Calumet, on three counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, 20-year felonies. Gibson was arraigned in 97th District Court in Houghton County and her bond was set at $5,000 on each count.

After a four-month investigation, detectives from UPSET and deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff Department arrested 38-year-old Martin Myllyoja, of Dollar Bay, on three counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, 20-year felonies and one count of Delivery of Suboxone, a 7-year felony. Myllyoja was arraigned in 97th District Court in Houghton County and his bond was set at $10,000.



Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.