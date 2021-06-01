1 charged with OWI, 2 injured in crash while leaving underage drinking party in Marquette Co.

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba man faces an operating while intoxicated charge following a crash leaving an underage drinking party on Monday.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post were called to the area of Greenwood Reservoir in Ishpeming Township during the early morning hours of May 31 for reports of a possible underage drinking party.

MSP says upon arrival, troopers observed several vehicles leaving the scene. Troopers observed one of the vehicles crash off the shoulder of the roadway a short distance from the scene.

After making contact with the vehicle and occupants it was determined the driver, a 21-year-old man from Escanaba, was intoxicated while operating the vehicle.

Two passengers, both from the Escanaba area, were also in the vehicle. Both were injured, one critically. The critically injured 20-year-old man was eventually transported to a hospital downstate where he remains in critical condition as a result of being ejected from the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The driver was lodged at the Marquette County Jail on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

The name of the driver is being withheld pending arraignment and the investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

