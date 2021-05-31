Showers increase in coverage this afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms

A frontal system enters the Upper Peninsula on Memorial Day, producing rain showers and also chances for thunderstorms especially as the front progresses west through east in the U.P. during afternoon heating time. Conditions look to improve late Monday night as evening cooling begins and the cold front exits the region.

The next rain chances occur Wednesday and Friday from Canadian Prairies-based systems.

The jet stream migrates north of the U.P. by midweek, allowing for a warming trend that brings summertime like temperatures to the region into the weekend.

Monday, Memorial Day: Scattered skies, few showers in the morning then increasing in coverage into the afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms; thunderstorms can produce hail up to 1″ in diameter, wind gusts over 40 mph and brief periods of heavy downpour; non-TSTM winds mainly from the southwest 5-15 mph

>Highs: 60s-70 (warmest south)

Tuesday: Patchy a.m. fog, otherwise partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 80

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and breezy

>Highs: 80s

Saturday & Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and breezy

>Highs: 90

