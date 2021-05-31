Advertisement

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson defends decision to stick with appointment only visits

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D).
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D).(State of Michigan/WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is defending her decision to stick with appointment-only visits to branch offices after the coronavirus pandemic, amid pushback from lawmakers who say people should again be able to go without an appointment.

Half of all appointments are next-day appointments - an option for drivers with urgent business such as renewing an expiring license or transferring a vehicle title.

Benson concedes they fill up fast but contends the system, while “not perfect,” is better than residents having to potentially wait hours in line.

Critics note that other appointments can be many months in the future.

